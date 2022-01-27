SpiderMan No Way Home: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield open up on their return for Tom Holland film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GOODQUALITYDUDE Still from Spider-Man No Way Home

In less than a month since its theatrical release, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', with Tom Holland and Zendaya playing the lead roles, became the third highest grosser among Hollywood films. The new film had multiple reasons for fans to rejoice. Not only it brought back the who's who villains of the franchise but Spider-Mans from the previous films, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. the makers kept denying the reunion of the trio in the new film making fans more anxious. Now, days later, Maguire, Garfield and Holland reunited to talk about the film and what the return meant to the three of them.

Speaking about the overwhelming response of the fans to that one particular scene, Holland told Deadline's Peter Hammond, "I always knew that this film would be loved around the world,” adding, “I didn’t think it would be quite as massive as it has been. One of my favourite things to do at the minute is to go online and watch fans’ reactions to you guys coming in that one scene in particular. I don’t think I could ever have imagined it as being so well received by everyone. I mean, I guess I had an idea that people would love this movie, but in no way, shape or form could I have thought it was going to be as big as it has been. And it’s been … only the last couple weeks that I have sort of really come back to reality and come home and started to face real-world problems, and it feels like we’ve been on some sort of really weird dream. It feels really strange.”

For Maguire, it was the love for the franchise and his co-stars and the mysterious scale of the film that made him say yes. "To me, when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don’t know, I just wanted to join that. And I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing, but yes, I was also going, ‘well, what are we going to do? And that was a bit mysterious.”

However, for Garfield, Toby was one of the biggest factors to have said yes to the film. “Well, I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it, and if Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, ‘Well, I have no choice,’ you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth. I’m a lemming for Tobey.”

"It wasn’t like they were just asking us to come and say hi and then leave again but actually have our presence being in service to Tom, being in service to Tom’s journey and where he is as Peter Parker. Getting three Spider-Men together could go one of two ways, and I think it’s a testament to these guys that it went the way that it went, which was a brotherhood, which is just beautiful,” he added.