Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online in HD, Sony prepones OTT release date by a week

Global blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has been leaked online on piracy sites days before it was set to stream on OTT. It is unclear at which point the HD version of the money-spinning Marvel Studios' biggie leaked online but it is believed to have happened earlier this week. Now, Sony Pictures has moved up the OTT release date by one whole week. Earlier, March 22 was set as the streaming date for the latest Spider-Man film, but now, it will be out on Vudu on March 15.

Meanwhile, the DVD release of Spider-Man will be rolled out on April 12. But, after this piracy strike, it is unclear whether that date will remain the same or not. Before the release, the movie was a victim of leaks several times. Plot and cast details, pictures from the set and even snippets from the trailer were leaked online.

The movie has been nominated for Best Visual Effects at the upcoming Oscars 2022. It is in the running against movies like Dune, Free Guy, Shang Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings and No Time To Die. The 94th edition of the Academy Awards will be aired on March 27.

At the worldwide box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected USD 1.86 billion (roughly Rs 1,42,77 crore), as per Box Office Mojo. In the listing of the highest-grossing films worldwide, it comes in at the number sixth spot. The success of the film must be hailed because it was released during the pandemic and all other films perched on top of it were released in the pre-pandemic era.