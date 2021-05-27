School of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident, Jack Black pays tribute

Image Source : TWITTER/@THATERICALPER School of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident

Actor Kevin Clark has been killed after getting struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday. The actor had played the role of the drummer Freddy 'Spazzy McGee' Jones in the 2003 film School Of Rock. According to a Chicago Police Department crash report, the actor was struck after running a red light. He was 32.

Kevin Clark's School of Rock's co-star Jack Black paid a tribute to the actor and shared a throwback picture with him on Instagram. He wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."