Salma Hayek's pet owl Kering likes good wine

Hollywood star Salma Hayek sleeps with her pet owl whenever her husband François-Henri Pinault is away. The actress adopted the southern white-faced owl named Kering two years ago, reports aceshowbiz.com. She said: "I gave it (the owl) to my husband as Valentine's present and named her Kering because that's the name of his company and their symbol of the owl. And he was like, 'Well, thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself.'"

"When my husband is not in town, she sleeps in the room with me. We have certain routines before we go to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad, and she likes to stand on the iPad."

Hayek also shared that Kering is more "curious" than most owls, and has an unusual but "good" sense of taste.

"Even though owls don't drink liquids because they take everything from their prey, she likes good wine, this one. (She can often be found) on my head or my shoulder, my arms. Sometimes, when she is really close to me, I can feel her rubbing against me, which is really nice," Salma said.

She added: "And I feel so blessed. Just being in the same room (with her), there's an energy to it, and it is mesmerizing."

