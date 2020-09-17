Thursday, September 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Robert Pattinson back on 'The Batman' set post Covid recovery

Robert Pattinson back on 'The Batman' set post Covid recovery

Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular caped crusader in the superhero film, had contracted the coronavirus, following which production of the film had reportedly come to a halt for two weeks.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2020 20:33 IST
Robert Pattinson back on 'The Batman' set post Covid recovery
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROBERT PATTINSON

Robert Pattinson back on 'The Batman' set post Covid recovery

Actor Robert Pattinson has recovered from Covid-19 and reportedly returned to The Batman set. Pattinson, who plays the titular caped crusader in the superhero film, had contracted the coronavirus, following which production of the film had reportedly come to a halt for two weeks.

The 34-year-old actor, who was spotted with his partner Suki Waterhouse in London on Wednesday, resumed work on Thursday morning, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Today is the first day the main production unit has returned to filming and there seem to be no other hiccups at the moment," said a source.

The source added that a major part of the film was supposed to be shot in Liverpool but owing to the pandemic, shoot had been cancelled and re-arranged several times. This has pushed the completion date for the Matt Reeves film even further.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X