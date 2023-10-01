Nick Jonas' September photo dump on Instagram featuring Priyanka Chopra, Malti is everything

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Nick Jonas' Instagram post

Nick Jonas and global star Priyanka Chopra never fail to hit headlines. From their public appearances together to grooving in concerts, the couple continue to make heads turn. On October 1, the singer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of how fun September was for him. The photo series also featured his wife and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing his September photo dump, Nick Jonas wrote, "September." The first frame featured him with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The second picture shows the brothers' trio with legendary actor Adam Sandler. One of the photos features Priyanka Chopra having a chit-chat with Allison Hsu and Simu Liu. For those unversed, Hsu and Liu are a couple. The next frame shows an adorable photo of Malti Marie standing on a farm with her hands on her tiny waist as she looks at the animals surrounding her. In the last photo, Nick Jonas can be seen donning a Mustard coloured suit.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post:

Further, Priyanka Chopra shared the post on her Instagram story and tagged Simu Liu and Allison Hsu. She wrote, "What am I even saying."

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas missed the wedding of their sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The wedding took place in The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur and remained one of the most-talked-about weddings in Bollywood. Speculations were rife that PeeCee did not attend the wedding due to the ongoing tension in the Jonas family surrounded by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce.

However, the actor's mother Madhu Chopra, who attended the wedding, confirmed that the couple couldn't attend the wedding due to work commitments. The Jonas Brothers' Concert started in August and the trio have been touring across multiple cities in the US for their concert. Priyanka Chopra has been tagging along and cheering for her husband.

