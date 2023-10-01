'Much better than Sukesh': Mika Singh comments on Jacqueline Fernandez's photo with Jean-Claude Van Damme

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A collage featuring Mika Singh, Jacqueline with Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez hogged headlines on Saturday after she shared a photo with Jean-Claude Van Damme on her Instagram. Speculations are rife that the actor might make her debut in Hollywood opposite the martial artist. However, Fernandez, who is having an exotic vacation in Italy, did not comment on the same. But, what caught the internet's attention was Mika Singh's reply to the actor's photo and it has a Sukesh Chandrasekhar connection.

The singer quote tweeted the viral photo and wrote, "You are looking so beautiful..he is much better than #sukesh.." Soon after Singh's reply went viral, he deleted the tweet. However, a Reddit page took the screenshot which is now circulating on social media.

Mika Singh's comment

Sharing the picture with Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun." Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Tony Stark, Sony Sood, and Neil Nitin Mukesh commented on her photo. Dhawan wrote, "Legend. I’m talking about van dam jacky."

Earlier, the actor was spotted partying with popstar Selena Gomez and film producer Andrea Iervolino. Sharing a group picture with the stars, she wrote, "Gems that shine through and throughout, happiness that vibes."

In 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez landed in soup after her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar caught the media's attention. Chandrasekhar is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The actor has been summoned and questioned in the matter several times since 2021.

On the professional front, Fernandez was last seen in Selfiee and Cirkus. She will be next seen in the popular comedy franchise Welcome to the Jungle. Notably, she will share the screen space with singer Mika Singh for the film.

