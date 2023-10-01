Avneet Kaur fan's mother slaps him during Instagram Live, viral video will leave you in splits | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actor Avneet Kaur

Aveent Kaur is one of the most followed and loved young actors on social media. After showcasing her acting prowess in TV serials, the actor made her Bollywood debut this year. She keeps interacting with her fans on Instagram every now and then through the Live feature.

In this episode, Aveent Kaur recently went live on Instagram and also spoke to her fans through the video request feature. Now, a video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Kaur can be seen speaking to one of her fans and saying, "Thank you so much for creating this fan page for me it's so sweet. God bless, stay healthy, and stay safe." Before the fan could disconnect the Instagram Live, his mother hits him and asks in Hindi, "Who is she?"

Aveent Kaur was shocked and her reaction will surely leave you in splits.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video was shared on Twitter, fans couldn't control themselves from reacting to the hilarious video. One user wrote, "I was expecting chappal in this Kalesh." "Indian moms are savage," wrote the other one. "His mom probably thinks that how did he pull her of," replied the third one.

Best known for her stint in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Avneet Kaur made her acting debut in 2012 with the TV serial Meri Maa. She went on to be a part of Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain. The same year, she participated in Colors TV's celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Darsheel Safary. However, her breakthrough performance was of Princess Yasmine in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

She also made cameo roles and special appearances in films like Mardaani, Dost, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Burnie, Ekta, Mardaani 2, and Chidiakhana. The actor made her big Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's film Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Kaur will be next seen in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

