Marvel star Jonathan Majors sentenced to probation in assaulting charges

More trouble seems to keep brewing for the Hollywood star Jonathan Majors. The actor who gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of Kang the Conqueror has been sentenced to probation for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star's career, as the per the reports of PTI. Lawyers for Majors and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to say ahead of the hearing what punishment they'll seek from a judge.

The 34-year-old star of “Creed III” and other films had faced up to a year behind bars after he was convicted of misdemeanour assault by a Manhattan jury in December. The conviction stems from an altercation in March 2023 in which Jonathan Majors' then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car, saying he hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

Ever since after the charges, Jonathan Majors was also dropped from his talent manager Entertainment 360 and his publicity firm, the Lede Company. For the unversed, Jonathan Majors had appeared as a time-travelling antagonist named Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He has also appeared in both the seasons of Loki after starring Tom Hiddleston. He was all set to headline the first part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was originally expected to start shooting in early 2024. In June, this year, the film was postponed by Marvel from 2025 to 2026.

Jonathan Majors gained recognition after starring in an independent feature film titled The Last Black Man in San Francisco. In 2020, he gained popularity after the HBO series Lovecraft Country, for which he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award. He has appeared in several films including Captive State, White Boy Chick, Hostiles, Creed III, Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall among others.

