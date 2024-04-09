Sholay to Kal Ho Naa Ho: 6 Popular movies of Padma Shri awardee Jaya Bachchan | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's wife, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, has given several hit films. She made her Bollywood debut at the age of 15 in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar. She later graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. Jaya rose to prominence with the 1971 film Guddi. She began to receive numerous offers as a result of this. In 1973, she married megastar Amitabh Bachchan. On the occasion of her 76th birthday, let's take a look at a few of her popular films.

1. Sholay

Sholay is the story of Jai and Veeru, two ex-convicts, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to help him nab Gabbar Singh, a notorious dacoit, who has spread havoc in the village of Ramgarh. In the film, Jaya Bachchan played the role of Radha. Sholay featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar among others.

2. Guddi

Guddi is the story of Kusum disregarding her family's efforts to get her married as she is obsessed with the actor, Dharmendra. Tired of her antics, her uncle contacts the actor to show her the realities of life. Jaya Bachchan played the titular role. The film starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Sumita Sanyal and Pran among others.

3. Abhimaan

Abhimaan is the story of Subir, a singer, who encourages his wife Uma to pursue a singing career. However, things take a turn when she becomes more popular than him. Jaya Bachchan played the role of Uma Kumar. Abhimaan featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaywant Pathare, Asrani, Durga Khote and Bindu.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham tells the story of an adopted but much-loved elder son of a rich couple who is banished by his father when he chooses to wed a middle-class woman. Their younger son sets out to find him, hoping to reunite his family. The veteran actress played the role of Nandini Raichand. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Malvika Raaj and Johnny Lever.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is the story of Aman who inserts positivity and liveliness into the life of Naina, a defeatist MBA student with familial problems. Naina, smitten with him, wishes to wed him but is unaware of his terminal illness. Jaya Bachchan played the role of Jennifer Kapur. Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Jhanak Shukla.

6. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a fun-loving romance of Flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani fall in love despite their differences. After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's relatives for three months before getting married. Jaya Bachchan played the role of Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Sriti Jha, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Rohan Gurbaxani.

