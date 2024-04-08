After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor to enter spy universe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Anil Kapoor will soon enter YRF's spy universe

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the few actors who have come up with back-to-back hits. He was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. Both the films have been superhit at the world box office. And now the veteran actor is all set to join Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Anil Kapoor has made a deal with the makers to play the important role of RAW Chief in this universe.

Anil will play the role of RAW Chief

Media reports say that Anil Kapoor has joined the YRF spy universe. The makers signed a long-term deal with him. He will be playing the role of RAW Chief in the most famous spy universe, replacing Girish Karnad. The actor may be a part of many upcoming films of the YRF universe.

Can be a part of Alia Bhatt's film

Reports say that he will be seen for the first time in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's film being directed by Shiv Rawail. Along with this, he can be seen doing a cameo in War 2. Ayan Mukherjee is directing this film. Yash Raj Films has signed a big deal with Anil Kapoor. In such a situation, he can be seen in all the films of Spy Universe. Along with this, according to media reports, Anil Kapoor has been paid a huge fee for signing a multi-film. His fans seemed excited after this news came out. The audience wants to see the actor in a YRF Spy Universe film as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Yash Raj Films seems to have big plans for the coming years. First, they have Pathaan 2 and War 2 planned with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. After this Shah Rukh and Salman will be seen locking horns in Tiger Vs Pathaan. Moreover, Alia Bhatt's action-thriller is also in the pre-production phase.

