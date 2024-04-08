'Will be first one to announce...', Sanjay Dutt squashes rumours of entering politics | Read post

Follow us on Image Source : X Sanjay Dutt announced that he's not entering politics anytime soon

Rumours were ripe that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt could contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Haryana. However, the actor took to his X (previously known as Twitter) profile to squash all such rumours. Moreover, in his statement, Sanjay Dutt also said that he would be the first one to announce if he would have been stepping into politics. For those who don't know, his father and later actor Sunil Dutt has been an MP and minister from Mumbai. Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt has a special connection with Haryana. His ancestral home is in Yamunanagar, Haryana.

What did Sanjay Dutt say in his statement?

The Bollywood actor cleared the rumours of entering politics on Monday afternoon. "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," read his tweet.

Sanjay Dutt's father was a minister, his sister was an MP

Sanjay Dutt's father was a minister in the Manmohan Singh government of Congress. His sister Priya Dutt has also been an MP. Let us tell you that Congress wants to field a strong candidate against BJP for the Karnal seat of Haryana. This is the reason why Sanjay Dutt's name has been in the news. Moreover, the actor had come to Haryana several times to campaign for INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. Now he himself can contest elections from here. Probably this is why such rumours made it to the headlines. However, now the actor himself has only rubbished all such news.

