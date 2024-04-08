Birthday Special: We bet you didn't know these 5 lesser known facts about Pushpa Raj AKA Allu Arjun

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 lesser-known facts about Allu Arjun

Pan India Star Allu Arjun has gained international recognition. The superstar has built up a substantial global fan base over every phase of his phenomenally successful 21-year career, who see each of his films and celebrate them like festivals. The actor turned 42 today. On the occasion, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have shared the first teaser of this film. Moreover, wishes have been coming in for the actor and the film from all over the world. However, did you know these five things about Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj?

1) Photographer

In his spare time, photographer Allu Arjun enjoys taking pictures. He is really passionate about it and can be found taking pictures and painting in his spare time.

2) Favourite Book

Alu Arjun enjoys reading books a lot. He enjoys reading self-help books whenever he has time to spare from traveling or filming schedules. "Who Moved My Cheese?" by Dr. Spencer Johnson is one of his favorite books. The book's lesson is that everyone faces challenges in life, such as discovering a way to fulfill their dreams, overcoming fear, and adjusting to significant life changes with grace.

3) Responsibilities toward Society

Allu Arjun with his team puts up the blood donation camp on his birthday each year. In addition to the star himself giving blood on his birthday, a lot of actors take part in it.

4) Favorite Film

The 2002 action-drama "Indra" starring Allu's uncle Chiranjeevi is his favorite film. The actor claimed to have seen it more than fifteen times and to be able to watch it again and again.

5)Dancer

When it comes to dancing, Allu Arjun raises the bar. Allu Arjun danced as one of Chiranjeevi's dancing students in the movie "Daddy," and his dance numbers are quite well-liked throughout the Hindi belt as well as the Telugu states. The performer wowed the audience with his amazing dance skills.

Also Read: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser is OUT now!