Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEROCK Jungle Cruise trailer out: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt take on wild adventure in search of Tree of Life

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Jungle Cruise was released on Thursday. The fantasy adventure stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The cast also features Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti among others. The two-minute-three-second adventure-filled trailer begins from an establishing shot of a castle amid the jungle, followed by Emily (Dr Lily) and Dwayne (Skipper Frank - a boat owner) as the duo fight from a couple of goons who follow them. Dr Lily comes to the island in search of a tree that has magical medicinal properties to cure ailments and to find it the two embark on a fun-filled adventurous journey on a humongous boat.

The trailer then divulges on the duo as they sail their way through thunderstorms, raging sea waves and various supernatural enemies on the way through. The intriguing journey and the duo's indomitable spirit to conquer the seas is the highlight of the trailer and promises a good time family entertainer.

Sharing the trailer, the 'Baywatch' star wrote in the caption, "Beware. ALL ABOARD for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!!!Our @DisneysJungleCruise HITS THEATERS AROUND THE WORLD and YOUR LIVING ROOMS on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on JULY 30!!!NEW TRAILER drop and this one ROCKS (pun intended;) Enjoy ~Dr Lily & Skipper Frank."

The film is inspired by the popular Disneyland theme park ride of the same name, the film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known as the helmer of films such as "House Of Wax", "Orphan", "The Shallows", "Unknown", and "Goal II: Living The Dream".

The story is penned by John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa have worked on the screenplay.

Besides starring, Johnson is also credited as a producer of the Disney film, which is slated for an international release on July 30. "Jungle Cruise" is also scheduled to release on big screen in India.

Set in the early 20th century, the film tells the story of a riverboat captain named Frank Wolff (Johnson) who takes a scientist, Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt), on a mission into a dangerous jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is said to have healing powers. During the trip, they must battle dangers of the wild and supernatural forces.