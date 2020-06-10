Judi Evans almost had both legs amputated battling COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEKNOWSSOAPS Evans has appeared on "Guiding Light", "Another World", "As The World Turns" and "The Bay".

Actress Judi Evans, who is known for portraying Adrienne Kiriakis in the show "Days Of Our Lives", nearly had both her legs amputated while she was battling COVID-19. Evans' representative said that the 55-year-old actress spent the past 23 days in the hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"She had what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions. She had mild symptoms -- fever, aches, a cough and the blood clots," a statement from the representative read.

Evans has appeared on "Guiding Light", "Another World", "As The World Turns" and "The Bay". The representative shared she is in "good spirits" after a terrible month, which included surgery while she was still conscious.

"She went into surgery on one of her legs and they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscience with no numbing of the area!" the representative added.

"She is back to Judi 'humour' despite all these spiraling turn of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they've helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!"

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage