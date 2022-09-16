Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial to be adapted into movie, find out the premiere date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CHICAGODIVORCERER We will soon be able to watch Jonny Depp and Amber Heard's trial adapting into a movie

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial became one of the most talking points earlier this year. It has been reported that now the 6 weeks long grueling defamation trial will be dramatised and will be exclusively premiered for free on Tubi streaming services on September 30. Depp eventually won the lawsuit he had filed against Amber. The actor sued his ex-wife for defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post article, where she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse. Jurors awarded Depp 10 million Dollars in compensatory damages whereas Heard was awarded 2 million Dollars in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages.

The upcoming film will feature Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard. On the other hand, the International media outlet also reported that Melissa Marty will join the cast as Hapka and Davis as Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig will portray Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, said in a statement to Variety, “to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer”. As of now Depp and Heard have not commented anything on this news.

Also read: What is Grief, if not love persevering? From Wanda to 'The Scarlet Witch' and beyond

The forthcoming film will focus primarily on the tumultuous relationship, in and out of court between the estranged couple. The storyline will also include the dramatising two-month defamation trial that concluded on June 1, with the jury finding that Heard had defamed Depp by alluding to domestic violence allegations against him in December 2018. The jury also held Depp liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer.

The film is written by Guy Nicolucci and directed by Sara Lohman. The film is executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew. Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic serve as producers under their Ninth House banner. This hot news comes from Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio gets close to Gigi Hadid in viral dinner pics amid dating rumours, netizens react

Also Read: Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 9 & first with LaNisha Cole while awaiting more babies with other women

Latest Hollywood News