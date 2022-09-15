Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 9 & first with LaNisha Cole while awaiting more babies with other women

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSLANISHACOLE Nick Cannon is also awaiting the birth of children with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon left his fans shocked on Thursday after he announced the arrival of his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole. The good news came weeks after he had announced the pregnancy news with model Brittany Bell in a maternity video. American TV host and comedian took to Instagram and penned a long note sharing an update about his life and that he has embraced fatherhood for the ninth time with the birth of his newborn daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Until now, Cannon did not drop any hint about LaNisha Cole's pregnancy which is why his fans were shocked. Sharing a picture with the baby and the new mom from the hospital, Nick added his song 'I Do' in the background. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," he captioned the post.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength," he added.

He also requested people to not bash the mother of his child. "So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding," he concluded.

For the unversed, Nick Cannon, 41, is currently expecting children with former Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell and erstwhile radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon revealed he's becoming a father once again with model Brittany Bell in a maternity video shared on Instagram.

Abby De La Rosa, who announced she was five months pregnant in June, and Cannon are also expecting a second child. Zion and Zillion, their identical one-year-old sons, celebrated their first birthday on June 14.

Cannon was formerly married to Mariah Carey, and the newest "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi. Tiesi gave birth to Cannon's eighth child on June 28 at home without the use of any drugs, and she later chronicled the touching experience on YouTube. Their son was given the name Legendary.

In June 2021, Alyssa Scott also gave birth to their son Zen. Five months later, in December, their son lost his battle with a brain tumour.The "Masked Singer" host's first child was born to Mariah Carey, his ex-wife. Moroccan and Monroe were born in 2011, and the ex-couple was married from 2008 until 2016.

