Monday, January 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Jim Carrey up for 'The Mask' sequel with a 'crazy visionary filmmaker'

Jim Carrey up for 'The Mask' sequel with a 'crazy visionary filmmaker'

Jim Carrey expressed his desire to be back in his most iconic characters -- Stanley Ipkiss aka The Mask -- if a "crazy visionary" director is on board the project. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2020 16:49 IST
Jim carrey

Jim Carrey

Celebrated actor-comedian Jim Carrey says he is would like to return to one of his most iconic characters -- Stanley Ipkiss aka The Mask -- if a "crazy visionary" director is on board the project. The 58-year-old actor played the titular role in the first film based on the character which released in 1994. A sequel, 'Son of the Mask', was released in 2005 but did not feature Carrey.

When asked about one of his films that deserves a sequel, Carrey told Comicbook.com, '''The Mask', I think, for myself, it would depend on the filmmaker really. I don't want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.''

View this post on Instagram

Ooh somebody stop me! The Mask (1994) #jimcarrey #themask #movie #funny #comedy #somebodystopme

A post shared by Jim Carrey (@jimcarrey__) on

Mike Richardson, the founder of Dark Horse Comics, who created the character, has previously expressed his desire to reboot the franchise with a female lead.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News