  5. Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting second baby

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met in 2012 on the set of Game of Thrones, the HBO megahit series, in which they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

February 05, 2023
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KITHARINGTON_ROSELESLIE Kit Harington and Rose Leslie featured in the HBO series Game of Thrones

"Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to welcome their second child. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a boy in 2021. Harington, who will reprise his "Game of Thrones" character Jon Snow in a sequel series, made the revelation on the NBC talk show "The Tonight Show". When host Jimmy Fallon asked him about their two-year-old son, the actor said, "He's about to get the shock of his life, which is that he's about to get a brother or sister."

Harington, 36, then confirmed that Leslie, 35, is pregnant. The "Eternals" star later talked about the differences in his mindset between expecting the first baby and now preparing for the second.

"With the first baby, you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick," he added. Harington and Leslie met in 2012 on the set of "Game of Thrones", the HBO megahit series, in which they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. 

