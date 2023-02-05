Sunday, February 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Austin Butler damaged his vocal chords while playing Elvis Presley: 'One song took 40 takes'

Austin Butler damaged his vocal chords while playing Elvis Presley: 'One song took 40 takes'

Austin Butler is set to be featuring in Dune Part 2 and needs to get his voice back after playing the role of Elvis Presley in the latter's biopic Elvis.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2023 11:10 IST
Austin Butler
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ELVISMOVIE Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in the latter's biopic 'Elvis'

'Elvis' star Austin Butler is still feeling the physical effects of his Oscar-nominated performance in the film. In a recent episode of 'The Graham Norton Show', Butler (31) said that during his time filming the performance scenes as late music legend Elvis Presley, "one song took 40 takes", 'People' magazine reported. Speaking about his role in the upcoming 'Dune: Part Two', the actor said that he was "getting rid of the accent" that he has retained since wrapping production on Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' almost two years ago.

"But I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," Butler said on the BBC One show. 'People' further said that after accepting the award for best actor in a motion picture (drama) at last month's Golden Globe Awards, Butler said backstage that he "didn't even think about" whether he might've been still using some of the character's distinctive voice in his acceptance speech.

Read: Alec Baldwin scheduled for court on charges in Rust set death

"I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it all the time," Butler added. He continued, "I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him (Elvis Presley) in my DNA and I will always be linked to him."

Read: Scream 6 Trailer: Ghostface on a killing spree. Will anyone survive?  

Related Stories
Ryan Reynolds has perfect response to Hugh Jackman's title suggestion for Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds has perfect response to Hugh Jackman's title suggestion for Deadpool 3

Shocking! The Bourne Identity actress Marianne Borgo held hostage in Goa home over property dispute

Shocking! The Bourne Identity actress Marianne Borgo held hostage in Goa home over property dispute

Selfiee, Shehzada, Ant-Man Quantumania, Hollywood Oscar nominees: All movies releasing in FEB 2023

Selfiee, Shehzada, Ant-Man Quantumania, Hollywood Oscar nominees: All movies releasing in FEB 2023

 

Latest Hollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Hollywood Section

Top News

Related Hollywood News

Latest News