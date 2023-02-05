Austin Butler damaged his vocal chords while playing Elvis Presley: 'One song took 40 takes'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ELVISMOVIE Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in the latter's biopic 'Elvis'

'Elvis' star Austin Butler is still feeling the physical effects of his Oscar-nominated performance in the film. In a recent episode of 'The Graham Norton Show', Butler (31) said that during his time filming the performance scenes as late music legend Elvis Presley, "one song took 40 takes", 'People' magazine reported. Speaking about his role in the upcoming 'Dune: Part Two', the actor said that he was "getting rid of the accent" that he has retained since wrapping production on Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' almost two years ago.

"But I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," Butler said on the BBC One show. 'People' further said that after accepting the award for best actor in a motion picture (drama) at last month's Golden Globe Awards, Butler said backstage that he "didn't even think about" whether he might've been still using some of the character's distinctive voice in his acceptance speech.

"I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it all the time," Butler added. He continued, "I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him (Elvis Presley) in my DNA and I will always be linked to him."

