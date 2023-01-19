Scream 6 Trailer: Ghostface on a killing spree. Will anyone survive?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GEEK VIBES NATION Ghostface as shown in Scream 6

The scream 6 trailer promises to be all blood and gore like fans expected it to be. The first footage from the upcoming slasher film was released online and fans are loving how it has turned out to be a real slow burn with plenty of jump scares. This time, Ghostface, the main villain in the Scream franchise, takes the killing and his never-ending bloodthirst to New York. Will anyone survive his slicing and dicing? Fans will find out when Scream 6 releases in cinemas on March 10.

Scream 6: What is the movie about?

The fifth Scream film was released in January last year. Now, it's time for the sixth installment to arrive. As per the official logline of Scream 6, the film's plot will be: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Scream 6 trailer details

Ghostface wreaks havoc in public places in the first trailer of Scream 6. He is killing inside the mall, the tube and at a shrine dedicated to Ghostface. In the game of mindless killings, the victims will have to watch their backs. The Scream 6 trailer has many jump scares and the mood of terror and suspense has been created well. The background score complements the flow of events. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office after the success of the fifth Scream film, which earned USD 140 million globally.

Scream 6 cast and crew

Scream 6 stars Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Dermot Mulroney, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. Filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the sixth instalment. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will co-write the screenplay.

