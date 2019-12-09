Gal Gadot's brings back 80s glam in Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

The film, by the looks of the trailer, chronicles Wonder Woman's journey in the 1980s -- at the late height of the Cold War.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is returning to the silver screen to save the world -- albeit in a different setting. 'Wonder Woman 1984', as the name suggests, transports the superheroine over two decades back. Gadot had earlier said Wonder Woman is "quite lonely, she's lost all of her friends over the years, and she's doing what she needs to do," when 'Wonder Woman 1984' picks up.

Warner Bros offered this one-line summary of what fans should expect from the much-anticipated film: "Diana Prince comes into conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s and finds a formidable foe by the name of the Cheetah."

This is Wonder Woman's fourth appearance in the DCEU following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the first Wonder Woman film in 2017 and Justice League a few months later.

Directed by Jenkins, who co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and David Callaham, 'Wonder Woman 1984' stars Gadot with Chris Pine as the seemingly dead Steve Trevor, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, queen of Themyscira and Diana’s mother, and Robin Wright as Antiope. They are joined by Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

The film, by the looks of the trailer, chronicles Wonder Woman's journey in the 1980s -- at the late height of the Cold War. And it looks thrilling. And completely badass.

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/803dDBaYTA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on June 5, 2020.