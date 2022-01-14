Friday, January 14, 2022
     
Critics Choice Awards ceremony gets postponed, to clash with BAFTAs in March

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the 27th edition of the ceremony at an in-person event in Century City, California. "Following the science and tracking the course of the omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year," the organisation's CEO Joey Berlin said.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2022 12:49 IST
Critics Choice Awards
Image Source : CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

Critics Choice Awards ceremony gets postponed

March 13, 2022, will be an important day for the members of the entertainment industry as the Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be conducted on the particular date. Interestingly, BAFTA Awards will also be announced on the same day. The announcement was made by the Critics Choice Association on Thursday night, reported Variety.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the 27th edition of the ceremony at an in-person event in Century City, California.

"Following the science and tracking the course of the omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year," the organisation's CEO Joey Berlin said. 

He added, "We could have proceeded with our original date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see." 

For the unversed, the gala was set to take place on January 9 but then got postponed due to the COVID surge.

(ANI)

