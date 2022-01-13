Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Chris Hemsworth pens hilarious birthday tribute for brother Liam, offers him discount on gym membership

Chris Hemsworth pens hilarious birthday tribute for brother Liam, offers him discount on gym membership

Chris Hemsworth shared a shitless picture of his brother Liam on social media and offered him 'family discount' on gym membership. The actor is currently shooting for the sequel of his hit Netflix film Extraction and is set to return on the big screen with Thor: Love And Thunder. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 23:45 IST
Chris Hemsworth pens hilarious birthday tribute for brother Liam, offers him discount on gym members
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISHEMSWORTH

Chris Hemsworth pens hilarious birthday tribute for brother Liam, offers him discount on gym membership

Actor Chris Hemsworth posted a hilarious birthday tribute for his brother Liam Hemsworth who turned 32 on Friday. The Marvel star took to his Instagram handle to hilariously troll his younger brother on his special day. Alongside two shirtless photos of the Hunger Games actor, Chris wrote, "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself." Chris then made Liam a special offer saying, "To help with your transformation I'm gonna gift you 10 per cent off a membership #familydiscount, Love you."  

Fans and followers gushed over the two brothers in the comments section. One fan commented, "This must be true brother love." While another wrote, "Family discount on a membership is the best present you can give your brother."

For the unversed, the brothers clearly have a special bro-bond. As per E! News, Liam even gushed about his relationship with Chris in a 2019 interview. "He's my hero. I look up to him. He's honestly my last call, when I find myself in a position where I'm 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team," he said of Chris at that time. 

Chris has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Extraction 2. He will also feature in a biopic on WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan. Chris' highly anticipated Marvel Studios' film Thor: Love And Thunder is also set for July release. It is the first MCU film to go beyond a traditional trilogy and features Christian Bale as villiain Gorr The God Butcher. 

(With ANI inputs)

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News