Charlie Puth pays emotional tribute to Matthew Perry, plays FRIENDS theme song, and See You Again

Charlie Puth, renowned singer and songwriter, took a heartfelt moment during his recent concert to honor the late Matthew Perry. During his concert in Melbourne, Australia, he paid homage to the actor with a piano performance of the iconic FRIENDS theme tune. Charlie Puth played his rendition of The Rembrandts hit as the crowd in the Margaret Court Arena sang along to the tune. Puth joined in with the crowd as he sang the song’s chorus before uttering the theme's closing line, “Because you’re there for me too.”

The bittersweet moment intensified as Charlie Puth transitioned into performing his own 2015 hit, “See You Again.” By doing so, Puth stirred emotions among the concert-goers and served as a reminder of Perry’s impact on pop culture.

Recently, British singer-songwriter Adele paused her concert in Las Vegas to honor and pay tribute to the FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry. She said, "I'll remember that character for the rest of my life. He's probably the best comedic character of all time". She also recalled, 'One of my friends Andres when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression. He would do it all the time to make us laugh, and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low, he would pretend to be Chandler".

Matthew Perry, popular for his role as Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The star passed away on Sunday due to accidental drowning at his residence in Los Angeles. He was 54. Reports revealed that Perry was found dead in his hot Jacuzzi. In recent reports, authorities did discover anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medications, and a COPD drug. As a result, the L.A. County Coroner will be conducting a toxicology exam, which could take months to determine if drugs played a role in his death.

