After getting trolled for her bodycon dress, Kajol drops bold photos on Instagram | See here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol in bold black bodycon dress

Kajol's bubbly personality and superb acting skills have etched a beautiful place in millions of hearts. Moreover, fans love her in different characters onscreen, and her public appearances at various events often leave everyone in awe. Her recent appearance at the OTT Play Awards event in Mumbai became the target of trolls.The actress was dressed in a black body-hugging dress, which features a plunging neckline and full sleeves.

She recently posted a bunch of pictures and wrote in the caption, "There's always a first time for everything, and last night when I won the best OTT debut award was definitely one of those...Love the fact that I had my cheerleaders with me, supporting me as always." As soon as she dropped the pictures, fans thronged the comment section and showered love for her. One user wrote, "Congratulations gorgeous". Another user wrote, "Wow my favorite Kajol in a black dress". "Beautiful woman", wrote the third user.

She was recently trolled for the same black bodycon dress. One user said, "Pet bahar aa gaya hai ma'am ka". Another user said, "She just isn't comfortable at all". During this event, Kajol was also seen with her nephew Aman Devgn. He also appeared in a black suit. Aman Devgn is looking handsome in this viral picture. Fans liked this look of Aman Devgn a lot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Hotstar series Trial and Salaam Venky movie with Vishal Jethwa. The series is based on a housewife who after 10 years returns to work at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned. She will next be seen in Teen Patti opposite Kriti Sanon. This film will also mark Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer.

Also read: 'We Are Heartbroken...' Matthew Perry's family breaks silence on actor's death

Also read: Dharmendra-Shabana Liplock, Bobby's Comeback & More: Deol Brothers Spill Beans on Koffee With Karan 8 | Deets

Latest Entertainment News