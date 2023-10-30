Dharmendra-Shabana Liplock, Bobby's Comeback & More: Deol Brothers Spill Beans on Koffee With Karan 8 | Deets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The next guests on Koffee With Karan are Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol

The 8th season of Koffee with Karan has started with a bang. After the sizzling pair like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gracing the Koffee couch in the first episode, the next guest on Karan Johar's chat show is a sibling pair. The latest promo shared by Karan has revealed that the next guests on Koffee With Karan are Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. According to the promo, from Dharmendra's lip kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Sunny Deol's Gaddar success, Karan Johar has got everything covered in the episode.

Deol Brothers will be Karan's next guests

After the husband-wife duo in the first episode, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be seen making their appearance in the second episode. In the promo shared by Karan, all the three can be seen having a lot of fun. Where Sunny chose to don a white-beige coat-pants, Bobby was in a rather cool look as he opted for a yellow-black satin shirt and black trousers. In the released promo, the Deol brothers also laughed hard when asked about Dharmendra's lip-lock scene. "He can do whatever and can easily get away also with it," said Sunny Deol.

Karan Johar also congratulates the big brother on Gaddar 2's success and also asks him why he mentioned 'organic collections' after the monstrous run of his film at the box office. Sunny was quick to reply as he first laughed and then said that fake collections are also a part of our society now.

Bobby Deol also reveals that once Salman Khan said, "When I was going through a tough phase, I got on your brothers' back" Bobby laughed and said that even he asked Salman to allow the junior Deol to get on his back.

Watch the promo here:

The episode will be out on Disney+Hostar, this Thursday.

