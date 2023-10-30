'We Are Heartbroken...' Matthew Perry's family breaks silence on actor's death

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Perry's family has broken the silence on the actor's death

Friends actor Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 due to an accidental drowning in his Los Angeles home. While the world is mourning his death, Perry's family has broken the silence on the actor's death. While issuing an official statement, the family said that they were heartbroken by the tragic death of Matthew. They also expressed their appreciation for the outpouring of love.

What did Matthew Perry's family say?

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” read the official statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Friends actor Maggie Wheeler mourns Matthew Perry's death

Friends actor Maggie Wheeler, who played the role of Janice took to Instagram to send her condolences on Perry's death. "What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," read her Instagram caption.

The world was shocked by the sudden death of Friends famed actor Matthew Perry of Sunday morning. For the unversed, the actor became a household name after playing the iconic character of Chandler Bing. The show available on Netflix ran for 10 seasons and brought great glory to each of its characters. The late actor also received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom. Apart from him, Friends also features Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox in lead roles. For those who don't know Matthew Perry also appeared on Beverly Hill, Who’s the Boss?, 90210’, ‘Home Free’ and more.

