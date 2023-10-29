Matthew Perry: Adele pauses her Las Vegas concert to pay tribute to FRIENDS star | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adele and Matthew Perry

British singer-songwriter Adele paused her concert in Las Vegas to honour and pay tribute to the FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry. The actor was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. The video clip of Adele is now going viral on social media. She said, "I'll remember that character for the rest of my life. He's probably the best comedic character of all time". She also recalled, 'One of my friends Andres when I was, like, 12 did the best Chandler impression. He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler".

Adele, who made her own decision to stop drinking earlier this year, also addressed Perry's issues with alcohol and opioid addiction. 'He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave,' she said of the star who penned a bestselling book about his struggles. Though the singer mentioned that she had never met Matthew Perry in her life, she broke down in tears as soon she mentioned him.

Adele was dressed up as Morticia Adams for the Halloween weekend performance and paused to pay respects to Perry while introducing her new song, 'When We Were Young' about two-thirds through her set, as she worked her way through the audience to collect her favourite childhood memories from attendees.

Friends, which followed the lives of six friends in their 20s living in New York, was a smash hit across the globe when it aired between 1994 and 2004, and re-runs still remain hugely popular years later. Matthew Perry won a worldwide fanbase for his role as Chandler, earning him an Emmy nomination in 2002, but behind the glitz and glamour, he secretly battled substance abuse for decades.

