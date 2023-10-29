BTS Jimin's adorable reply to RM's Instagram post, netizens find their interaction hilarious

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jimin and RM

Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. The members are busy with their respective activities and looks like it's going to take a while, they take time for themselves to take a break. The leader of the group uploaded a video showing him taking a selfie, Wearing a bob hair, RM zoomed in on his face and then ended the video with a wink. Seeing RM's selfie video, Jimin commented, '?'. RM also replied to Jimin with a heart emoticon.

As soon as RM posted it on social media, netizens found their interaction adorable. One user wrote, "Kim ARMY coming back in the good year of 2023". Another user wrote, "namjoon the house of the army is back". "Hobi's daughter is back".

Meanwhile, on the work front, RM's last release was Indigo in December last year. It was his debut album and marked his first full-length body of work since Mono in 2018 and serves as a documentation or archive of his late twenties. Comprising 10 tracks, it includes appearances by Erykah Badu, Anderson, Paak, Tablo of Epik High, Kim Sa-Wol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Colde, Youjeen of Cherry Filter and Park Ji-Yoon. The ninth track, "Wild Flower", a collaboration with Youjeen, was released alongside the album as its lead single, together with an accompanying music video.

Jimin made his solo debut with the album FACE on March 24 this year and the album is still breaking numerous records. Apart from his music career, Jimin was recently introduced as the brand ambassador for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co, followed by Dior's first male brand ambassador.

Also read: Has Govinda buried the hatchet with nephew Krushna Abhishek after 7 years? Check out here

Also read: Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo spotted together watching MMA match in Saudi Arabia | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News