Has Govinda buried the hatchet with nephew Krushna Abhishek after 7 years? Check out here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Govinda and Krushna Abhishek

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, popularly known for his stint as Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show, has been in a rift with his uncle Govinda for many years now. But Krushna's latest Instagram post is now making headlines and fans are anticipating that everything has been sorted between the two finally after 7 long years. The video features himself dancing on the stage with his uncle Govinda on the latter's popular peppy number Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title song.

In the caption, he wrote, ''Isse better video nahi ho sakta. stage on fire. mama has always been an inspiration. real life bade miya chote miya.''

Take a look at the video:

Reacting to the Reel, netizens started flooding the comments section. One user wrote, ''Oh glad to see u 2 together... hope all is well in the neighborhood now... stick to each other now.''

Another one wrote, ''Too much using of govinda name.. its almost harrassing to a personal level. I am saying this bcoz govinda and his wife openly claimed on social media they are not on talking terms.''

Also Read: Why Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing's last Instagram post is going viral after his death?

Actor Bhakhtyar M Irani too commented to the post and wrote, ''he was he is and will be my hero num 1 always...ii still remember in a reality show which krushna and I did .Anil Kapoor sir was the judge ..and he asked me who is your fav hero ..and I said your numb 2 becoz my hero inum 1 is always Govinda ...what an actor ...what command ...what timing...what a performer...love n respect to the one n only @govinda_herono1 and @krushna30 u just ticked mark one of my bucket list....to dance on stage with govinda once.

On the professional front, Krushna is currently a part of the latest season of Bigg Boss. He even appeared in the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar as Khabri Dadi.

Latest Entertainment News