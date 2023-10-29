Why Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing's last Instagram post is going viral after his death?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X Matthew Perry's last Instagram post

Matthew Perry, popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing in '90 beloved show Friends, died untimely at age 54. Life is full of uncertainties and no one can ever predict anything about their life in advance. For instance, Perry who apparently died in a drowning accident at his residence in Los Angeles, was enjoying a hot tub bath a couple of days back and he even shared a picture of himself on Instagram doing the same. Who would have thought that his last Instagram post would be the one wherein he is seen enjoying himself in the hot tub?

Take a look at Matthew Perry's last Instagram post:

In the caption, the actor wrote, ''Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman.'' Fans have now chosen his last post to express their grief and offer condolences to the late actor.

One user wrote, ''this picture makes it all even worse.'' Another one wrote, ''Reading up on how he passed earlier and now viewing his latest post is very bizarre… Maybe he was on to something important.. Hollywood is a strange place smh. RIP.''

A third user commented, ''Instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let’s think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing’s iconic last line of Friends.

He was happy & he’d had some time for coffee and a catch up with his friends before he had to leave them.''

Earlier Warner Bros TV and Friends official Instagram handle paid tribute to the late actor and jointly wrote, ''We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.''

