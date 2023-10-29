'You will be missed Chandler': Netizens mourn Matthew Perry's death

Follow us on Image Source : X Matthew Perry was popularly known for his role in Friends sitcom

Matthew Perry's death news on Saturday night came as a shock and grief among his fans across the world. He is popularly known for his stint as Chandler Bing on the iconic '90s sitcom Friends. He was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to police. A FOX News report stated that Law Enforcement has confirmed that the actor was found dead after what appeared to be a drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California.

Perry's show Friends also starred Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Ever since the news of Matthew Perry went viral, fans started sending condolences and recalling their favourite moments of the actor's popular character Chandler.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, ''Rest in peace Matthew. You’ll be loved, you’ll be missed, you’ll be remembered by generations to come. Your legacy is eternal. See you on the other end of the road.''

Another user wrote, ''Heartbreaking news to wake up to The man who made millions of people laugh with each episodes for 25 years, the man who made the word sarcasm famous #ChandlerBing #MatthewPerry is no more.''

A third user commented, ''And I lost my fav,my bestie again, can't process manWhy good ppl r going at a young age. One who made me laugh with his humour & sarcasm whn I was low - my dear Chandler, my #MatthewPerry whn he himself was in pain. #Friends juda hogye yaar.

GOD BLESS HIS SOUL.''

Reactions from popular personalities across the world

Not only his fans from general public mourned his death. Several celebrities and popular personalities from India and his Friends co-stars also expressed their grief. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, ''Happiness is sad today. 54 is no age for FRIENDS to go.''

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal also took to her X account and moured the actor's death.

However, Perry's Friends co-stars have not yet shared anything on their social media accounts.

