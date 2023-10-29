Salman Khan, Cristiano Ronaldo spotted together watching MMA match in Saudi Arabia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan's upcoming Tiger 3 will hit cinemas on November 12.

Bollywood star Salman Khan was recently spotted watching a Mixed martial arts (MMA) match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Several videos of the Tiger 3 actor are doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen sitting and enjoying the match sitting alongside one of the world's greatest football players, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Not only these two popular personalities were present during the match but there were several other known people including Eminem, Kanye West aka Ye, and Conor Mc Gregor, among others, who watched the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

At the event, Bigg Boss 16 contestant and global star Abdu Rozik was also present. He even shared a series of pictues from the night featuring himself along with Ronaldo.

In the caption, he wrote, ''SIUUU !! I know some English this time bro so happy to see you again.''

Salman Khan on work front

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller titled Tiger 3. The film is the third installment in the 'Tiger' franchise and the fifth one in YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali, November 12, and also features Katrina Kaif as leading lady.

Apart from this, he is also busy with the 17th season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. The new season commenced with 17 contestants on October 15 and is expected to conclude by January next year. However, Salman appears on the show on the weekends' episode titled Weekend Ka Vaar, and in the current season his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail will also join him for the Sunday episodes.

