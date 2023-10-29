Old video of Salman Khan doing Bidaai rituals at wedding goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Salman Khan's old video from a wedding resurfaces online

Salman Khan, one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood, is often quizzed about his wedding plans. However, his name has been linked up with actresses several times but that has not manifested into a wedding so far. Apart from being an actor, Salman Khan is also popular among his fans as a good son, good brother, good co-star, and a good friend. He has attended several friends' weddings and is often seen enjoying wedding rituals with them. Now, an old video of the actor is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen joyously doing Bidaai ritual at a friend's wedding.

Take a look

In the video, the Tiger 3 actor is seen giving popped rice in the hands of the bride which she puts in the auspicious wedding mandap. For the wedding, Salman dressed up casual and wore a plain white shirt and black pants.

Salman Khan on work front

Also Read: Why Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing's last Instagram post is going viral after his death?

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller alongside Katrina Kaif titled Tiger 3. The film is the third installment in the 'Tiger' franchise and the fifth one in YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali, November 12.

Apart from this, he is also busy with the 17th season of popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. The new season commenced with 17 contestants on October 15 and is expected to conclude by January next year. However, Salman appears on the show on the weekends episode titled Weekend Ka Vaar and in the current season his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail will also join him for the Sundays episodes.

Latest Entertainment News