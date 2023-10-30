Matthew Perry did not want fans to talk about FRIENDS when he died, THIS is how he wanted to be remembered

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A collage featuring Matthew Perry

The world is still mourning the death of Matthew Perry. Loved for his character Chandler Bing from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., the star was found dead in his hot water jacuzzi at his residence in Los Angeles. Well, it's not hidden that Chandler Bing was not just a character but a medium to be content for his millions of fans across the globe.

Fans are paying tribute to Matthew Perry after his untimely demise and remembering his character, Chandler Bing. However, Perry did not want his fans to remember him only as Chandler after his death. Yes, you read that right. In his memoirs, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, "The best thing about me, bar none, is that if somebody comes to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say 'yes' and follow up and do it. When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that," Perry wrote in his memoir.

Matthew Perry opens up about how he wanted people to remember him

"When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web," the actor mentioned.

He further wrote, "But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen but it would be nice."

