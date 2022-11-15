Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection: Wakanda Forever earns impressive numbers in India

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Black Panther 2

Black Panther 2 Box Office Collection: Wakanda Forever is having a successful run at the box office in India. The film has been impressing critics and the audience alike. Black Panther 2, which is the sequel to Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther is being lauded for its storyline and VFX. Marvel's latest offering is also being commended for its fitting tribute to the late actor.

Black Panther 2 Box Office Report

The Marvel film has earned close to Rs 40 cr in the Indian market. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a good weekend as it grossed 39 crore nett plus over its first weekend. The film did not go up on Sunday but that is not much of a surprise as it happens with Hollywood films," Box Office India reported.

"The hold of the film has to be good on Monday for it to emerge a HIT film. The collections of Wakanda Forever over the first weekend are as follows.. Friday - 11,75,00,000 approx.. Saturday - 13,75,00,000 approx.. Sunday - 13,75,00,000 approx.. TOTAL - 39,25,00,000 approx."

About Black Panther

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The action-packed feature film traverses the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The new film will introduce Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan. It also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

