BAFTA TV Nominations 2023: 'The Responders', 'This Is Going to Hurt' lead | Check the complete list

BAFTA has announced the nominees for its TV Awards, which will be held on May 14 at the Royal Festival Hall. The event will be hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the medical fiction mini-series 'This is going to Hurt' and the drama series 'The Responder' lead the pack of nominees with six nods each, including leading actor for Martin Freeman and Ben Whishaw, respectively. Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English, and Slow Horses are in second place, receiving five nods each.

Drama

• Bad Sisters

• The Responder

• Sherwood

• Somewhere Boy

• Mini-series

• A Spy Among Friends

• Mood

• The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe

• This is Going to Hurt

International

• The Bear (Disney Plus)

• Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

• Wednesday (Netflix)

• Oussekine (Itineraire)

• Pachinko (Apple TV Plus)

• The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actress

• Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

• Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

• Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

• Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

• Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

• Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Leading actor

• Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

• Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

• Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

• Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

• Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

• Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)

Female performance in a comedy programme

• Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

• Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

• Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

• Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

• Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

• Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

• Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

• Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

• Josept Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

• Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

• Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows (Disney Plus)

• Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Supporting actor

• Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

• Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

• Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

• Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

• Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

• Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Supporting actress

• Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

• Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus)

• Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)

• Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

• Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

• Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Entertainment performance

• Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

• Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

• Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV1)

• Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

• Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

• Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Specialist factual

• Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

• The Green Planet (BBC One)

• How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

• Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (Player)

Single drama

• I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

• The House (Netflix)

• Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Single documentary

• Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

• Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

• Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

• The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Reality and constructed factual

• Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

• RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

• The Traitors (BBC One)

• We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Current affairs

• Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

• Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

• The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

• Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Entertainment programme

• Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

• Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

• The Masked Singer (ITV)

• Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Scripted comedy

• Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

• Big Boys (Channel 4)

• Derry Girls (Channel 4)

• Ghosts (BBC One)

Comedy entertainment programme

• Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

• The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

• Taskmaster (Channel 4)

• Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Short form programme

• Always, Asifa (Together TV)

• Biscuitland (All 4)

• How to Be A Person (E4)

• Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Factual series

• Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

• Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

• Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

• Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Features

• Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

• Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)

• The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

• The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Live event

• Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

• Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

• The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

• BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

• Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

• Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Soap and continuing drama

• Casualty (BBC One)

• EastEnders (BBC One)

• Emmerdale (ITV1)

