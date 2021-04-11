BAFTA Awards 2021: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' picks two awards, here's complete list of winners

Image Source : BAFTA.ORG BAFTA Awards 2021: Here's the complete list of winners

The 74th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held its first of two ceremonies on April 10 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' was the big winner. The opening day ceremony was hosted virtually from London's Royal Albert Hall by TV and BBC radio presenter Clara Amfo. The second ceremony is scheduled for the subsequent day. During the ceremony, eight primarily craft-focussed awards were handed out, including casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film, and British short animation. The remaining awards -- including the performance and best film categories will be handed out on the second night.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' took home two golden masks. 'Mank', 'Tenet' and 'Sound of Metal' also won. 'Rocks' was the first winner, with Lucy Pardee scooping the award for Casting. The UK indie movie was nominated for a leading seven BAFTAs this year, joint most with 'Nomadland', which is a hot favourite for the Best Film prize on the second night. Director and writer Noel Clarke, best known for the 'Kidulthood' film trilogy were honoured with the outstanding British contribution to cinema award.

Look at the list of BAFTA 2021 winners' list here-

Sound- Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

Special Visual Effects- Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

British Short Animation- The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

British Short Film- The Present, Farah Nabulsi

Production Design- Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Makeup & Hair- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Costume Design- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Casting- Rocks, Lucy Pardee

The 74th edition of the BAFTAs was opened by paying tribute to the late Prince Philip, who died yesterday at the age of 99. The Duke of Edinburgh was BAFTA's first president 60 years ago, beginning a line of Royal patronage which continues with his son Prince William, who had been scheduled to make an appearance during the awards but had to pull out after the news of the demise of his grandfather.

(With ANI inputs)