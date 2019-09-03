Kristen Stewart was told to hide sexuality to land role in Marvel movie

Twilight star Kristen Stewart says she was advised not to hold hands with her girlfriend in public if she wanted to land a role in a Marvel movie.

"I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie'. I don't want to work with people like that," Stewart said, in an interview to "Harper's Bazaar".

Stewart, who famously dated her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson, explained why she wants to be open about her sexuality.

"I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. Like what, you can't go outside with who you're with? You can't talk about it in an interview?" she wondered.

"There are people in the world who don't like you, and they don't like that you date girls, and they don't like that you don't identify as a quote unquote 'lesbian', but you also don't identify as a quote unquote 'hetero-sexual'. And people like to know stuff, so what the f*** are you?" Stewart added.

The actress, who is dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, says people are becoming more "ambiguous" and feel it's a "gorgeous thing", according to a report in "mirror.co.uk".

(With IANS inputs)