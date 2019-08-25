Breaking Bad movie El Camino to release on October 11

Netflix has announced the title of the movie adaptation of hit drama series "Breaking Bad" as "El Camino". Described as an "Netflix television event", the movie is based around actor Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman, who featured in the show alongside Bryan Cranston's Walter White.

"In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," the brief plotline of the film read.

In a statement, the streamer also announced that the film will release on the platform on October 11. Vince Gilligan, the creator of the show, has written and directed the film.

The AMC show, headlined by Cranston, was about the transformation of Walter White, a chemistry teacher into a methamphetamine-making drug lord. It ran for six seasons till 2013 after it got a new lease of life on Netflix.

The show's universe expanded with a spin-off prequel "Better Call Saul" that follows the story of of lawyer Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk) and how he turns into Saul Goodman, a criminal-for-hire.

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television