Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi talks about playing Naira and Sirat, calls it a 'challenge'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVANGIXFANATIC Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi talks about playing Naira and Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi has been playing the role of Naira for the last four years. The actress has earned much love and applaud for her performance and fans go crazy over her chemistry with costar Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik. When the news broke that she will be dying in the show, it broke fans' hearts as well. Now that Shivangi Joshi has been mastering the role of a boxer named Sirat Shikhawat , she is happy. However, Shivangi claims that stepping into the shoes of a boxer was a big challenge.

Shivangi Joshi revealed that she had made a connection with the fans in the role of Naira and with Sirat, she is making a new connection. She told BollywoodLife, "Honestly when I was just told that Naira will die in the show, I automatically had tears rolling down my cheeks and it is my mother who told me not to cry when I realised the tears. The emotions for Naira was that strong and repelling."

"Playing Naira for good 4 years plus and then to get into another character was surely a challenge. People loved Naira and our jodi Kaira with Mohsin. It was a big enough challenge for me to pull my new character Sirat off, but I guess people liked that as we had a decent rise in the trps as well, thanks to the makers and their great storyline."

Overwhelmed by the love she has received by the fans, Shivangi added, "A classic example would be the current situation, while I know Naira will always live in me and in the audience's heart, I have received alot of love and gratitude from the audience for Sirat's character. My social media messages is full of them and I go through each and every message of the fans. Their love is unconditional and I am grateful for that."

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi recently joined the social media bandwagon when she shared a video with 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend. However, she sis it with a twist. In the video, Shivangi Joshi and the team of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' were seen re-creating Pakistani social media blogger Dananeer's video. Joshi in the video said, "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara set hai aur yeh hamari shoo-ring (shooting) hori hai" with the accent similar to the influencer in her viral video. With the video, Shivangi wrote in the caption - "Yahan hamari shoo-ring ho ri hai.."

Earlier, the makers had shared a video featuring Shivangi Joshi aka Naira bidding goodbye to her fans. Shivangi in the video, was seen saying, "It will be very difficult for me to move forward leaving behind the character of Naira, but as they say, 'stories end, not the characters.'" She adds that she doesn't know when Naira became an important part of her personality. She said, "These four and a half years playing Naira have been unforgettable. We grew up together, moved forward, lived together. With Naira, I got a chance to play many different characters. A daughter, a daughter-in-law and a mother. But you know which character was the most beautiful for me? Of a wife ... Kartik and I, together became Kaira and we received so much happiness as Kaira from our fans. But as it is said, 'change is the only constant.' Now the time has come to say goodbye to this character."