Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
  Yami Gautam is taking proper care of her skin by making home-made scrubs amid COVID-19 lockdown

Just like many other Bollywood celebrities, Yami Gautam too is locked down inside her house due to coronavirus outbreak but she's making the best use of her quaratine time by taking care of her skin.

IANS IANS
March 26, 2020 22:21 IST
As one can't go to salons during the coronavirus lockdown, actress Yami Gautam has decided to take care of the skin by making beauty products at home. On Thursday, she posted a picture of the scrubs that she made on her own.

"Made some homemade scrubs...#stayhome #staysafe," Yami captioned the image. Have a look:

Fight Against Coronavirus

She also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread. She wrote alongside the photo, "The taste of self-baked gluten-free bread  #nofilter #stayhome #staysafe."

On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in "Bala", will now be seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny", which also features Vikrant Massey.

