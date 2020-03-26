Yami Gautam is taking proper care of her skin by making home-made scrubs amid COVID-19 lockdown

As one can't go to salons during the coronavirus lockdown, actress Yami Gautam has decided to take care of the skin by making beauty products at home. On Thursday, she posted a picture of the scrubs that she made on her own.
"Made some homemade scrubs...#stayhome #staysafe," Yami captioned the image. Have a look:
She also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread. She wrote alongside the photo, "The taste of self-baked gluten-free bread #nofilter #stayhome #staysafe."
On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in "Bala", will now be seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny", which also features Vikrant Massey.