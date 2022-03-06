Women's World Cup 2022: Abhishek Bachchan hails Team India over win against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers

Highlights Indian team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to cheer for team India

Women's Indian cricket team registered an emphatic 107-run victory over Pakistan and made a winning start to their World Cup campaign in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on March 6, 2022. Several Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu took to social media handles and cheered for the Indian team. Taking to Twitter, Abhishek hailed the win by describing the team as "blue tigresses." "Congratulations team India. Well done. #INDvPAK #BlueTigresses," he tweeted.

Previously, Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, ''All the best to the Indian Women’s cricket team for their match against Pakistan tomorrow.. May the best team in blue win #WWC2022 @M_Raj03''.

Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram stories and shared "Give it up for the WOMEN IN BLUE! The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!". Along with her post, she added the Indian flag and the raised hands emoji."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Women's World Cup 2022

Taapsee Pannu who will be portraying Mithila Raj on-screen in Shabhaash Mithu wrote, 'Now that’s called a rocking start Onwards and upwards #WomenInBlue #CWC22"

Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7. Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket. In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark. India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday.