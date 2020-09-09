Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLERKHANNA Wifey Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s birthday celebration

Wishes have been pouring in from fans and followers from all over the country as our very own Khiladi Kumar has turned 53 years today. But one of the most special wishes which the actor received was from his family.

Akshay, who is shooting for his film Bell Bottom in London had a small birthday party and his wife Twinkle Khanna shared a few glimpses of it. Twinkle took to Instagram to post a picture of her posing with Akshay and his birthday cake. The other picture in the row is of the beautiful card made by the couple's daughter Nitara which had two messages saying, "I love you daddy" and "happy birthday."

Sharing her picture Twinkle wrote in her caption, “A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!”

The post which received immediate attention on social media has been ‘liked’ over 200000 times. The comment box was soon flooded with Akshay’s fans' wishes and comments.

Not just the family, but actor's Bell Bottom crew also celebrated his birthday by gifting him a bell-bottom denim jeans with everyone's signature on it. Actress Lara Dutta, who is playing the lead in the film, shared a video of the team signing the jeans. She wrote, "To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first & forever hero @akshaykumar #Bellbottom (sic)."

To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first & forever hero 🥰 @akshaykumar #Bellbottom pic.twitter.com/kep8MV0Jtx — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about Bell Bottom, this film is a spy thriller and is reportedly set to release on January 22, 2021. Apart from Akshay, Bell Bottom stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Adil Hussain and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and co-produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

