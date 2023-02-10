Why Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra chose 'Ranjha' as their wedding song? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Why Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra chose 'Ranjha'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer after dating for a few years. The big-fat Bollywood wedding was attended by their close friends and family members. The pictures of their union broke the internet. Now, recently the pair shared video of their dream-like varmala ceremony and it left the fans awestruck. The couple chose Ranjha from Shershaah as their wedding song, but do you know why they chose this particular song? Let us break the bubble for you.

While walking towards Sidharth, Kiara Advani made a spectacular entry on Ranjha on her D-day. The reason for this song's selection has finally been disclosed. The story behind this song selection is now revealed. The wedding filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared the story behind the song.

He shared the video and wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. "But it’s a sad song!" I argued. "But it’s our song!" She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true."

Earlier, the couple shared the official photos from their wedding and penned, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead (sic)."

After their Jaisalmer wedding, the pair headed to Delhi for Kiara's griha pravesh at the groom's residence. Sidharth and Kiara hosted an intimate reception in Delhi on February 9. According to reports, the newlyweds will host a grand wedding reception for their industry friends and family in Mumbai on February 12, 2023.

