Shiv Shastri Balboa Movie Review: How is Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta's film? Rajat Sharma's entry impresses

Shiv Shastri Balboa Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Shiv Shastri Balboa

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: Feb 10, 2023

Feb 10, 2023 Director: Ajayan Venugopalan

Genre: Comedy Drama

Shiv Shastri Balboa Movie Review: The trend of Bollywood is changing lately. While fans enjoyed stories of young people exploring different places, now it is the time for senior or old age people to leave a mark on their hearts. Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher are among those people who have added another medal to this changing trend. Today, their film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' released in theatres. In this film, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta are seen playing the lead roles. However, what caught everyone's attention is the appearance of India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma.

A turning point in the film comes when Rajat Sharma appears on the big screen and wins hearts. He is seen interviewing Shiv Shastri Balboa (Anupam Kher) who explains how a boxing coach like Shiv Shastri Balboa has given great boxers to the country. The story begins on the advice given by Rajat Sharma during this interview in the film.

'Shiv Shastri Balboa' is a story that encourages everyone to explore life once again and rediscover themselves when everything is lost. The new journey begins from here. Shiv Shastri Balboa's dialogue,"Aaj se pehele main sirf zinda tha ab main zindagi jeene laga hoon" (I was just alive till now but today I am living my life to the fullest) says it all.

The film begins with Shiv's love for boxing and how he is a big fan of Rocky and wants to meet him once. The extent of his obsession gets him an opportunity to do an interview on the show of his favorite senior journalist, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. On his suggestion, Shiv Shastri leaves for America to shoot a video on 'Rocky Steps' and goes to Philadelphia. There Shiv Shastri visits his son and meets an elderly lady Elsa played by Neena Gupta. Elsa is among those who are victims of a bad situation abroad and want to return to India and meet their families. The film is about how these two elder people develop a friendship and help each other in their dreams. Shiv Shastri promises Elsa that he will make her visit India and her family.

The film is written and directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, who has presented this heartwarming tale in a light-hearted manner. There are many such dialogues in the film that will inspire you and will also make you laugh. The film gives life lessons in a cheery manner without making any big speeches. Neena Gupta manages to grab the audience's attention in each and every scene.

Sharib Hashmi as the funny man lives his character and has got the best one-liners. On the other hand, Jugal Hansraj is seen after a long time on the screen. His screen presence is also dynamic. Anupam Kher as Shiv Shastri Balboa leaves an impact on the viewers. He is a powerhouse of acting as well as has a good understanding of the script, perhaps this is the reason why he accepted Shiv Shastri not only as an artist but also as a producer.

Conclusion

Shiv Shastri Balboa will touch the hearts of all the people. When society asks the elderly to just sit at home in old age, the film gives a lesson that retirement cannot put a full stop to your life. After all, age is just a number, it is the heart that matters.