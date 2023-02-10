Friday, February 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' co-star Tanya Abrol gets married; Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav pose with bride

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' co-star Tanya Abrol gets married; Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav pose with bride

Actress Tanya Abrol, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 release Chak De India, has tied the knot with her boyfriend Aashish Verma. Check out the photos.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2023 17:49 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Tanya Abrol gets married
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARULABROL, ABHINAVSHUKLA Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Tanya Abrol gets married

It seems Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' team is getting married one by one. Days after actor Chitrashi Rawat's wedding photos surfaced on the internet, another actor from the 2007 film got married. Tanya Abrol, who has starred in several Bollywood films, tied the knot with her boyfriend, Aashish Verma, on Thursday. After the wedding, the actor's family and close friends shared the pictures on social media. 

Tanya Abrol looked stunning as a bride in a maroon lehenga with a green blouse and a beige dupatta for her D-day. She sported a big kundan necklace as well. The brilliance on her face was apparent, and she was beaming with joy.

India Tv - The newlyweds

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARULABROLThe newlyweds

On Friday, actor Abhinav Shukla took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of himself and wife Rubina Dilaik posing with the bride. The couple was all smiles as they posed with Abrol. He captioned the post, "We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible & i am more fun. The highs & lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support  @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride & that Glow."

Meanwhile, last week, Chitrashi Rawat, who starred as hockey player Komal in Chak De India, got married to her longtime boyfriend, Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their friends and family in Bilaspur. The couple looked absolutely adorable in the pictures. Her Chak De India co-stars Shilpa, Vidya and Tanya also joined the actress on her big day. Television celebrities such as Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee and Sayantani Ghosh also graced the celebrations. 

Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan gets Burj Khalifa Boulevard shut down for FIRST time. Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan gets Burj Khalifa Boulevard shut down for FIRST time. Here's why

Valentine's Day Special: Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to re-release in theatres

Valentine's Day Special: Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to re-release in theatres

Deepika Padukone teaches skincare routine to Shah Rukh Khan in a cute 'Freshy Freshy' video

Deepika Padukone teaches skincare routine to Shah Rukh Khan in a cute 'Freshy Freshy' video

Gauri Khan revamps Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's Mumbai house; actor, Aryan pay visit

Gauri Khan revamps Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's Mumbai house; actor, Aryan pay visit

Also read: Akshay Kumar & Mohanlal take over baraat with bhangra, video leaves fans gushing | WATCH

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finally gets new 'tapu'. THIS actor replaces Raj Anadkat

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News