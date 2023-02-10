Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' co-star Tanya Abrol gets married; Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav pose with bride

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARULABROL, ABHINAVSHUKLA Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Tanya Abrol gets married

It seems Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' team is getting married one by one. Days after actor Chitrashi Rawat's wedding photos surfaced on the internet, another actor from the 2007 film got married. Tanya Abrol, who has starred in several Bollywood films, tied the knot with her boyfriend, Aashish Verma, on Thursday. After the wedding, the actor's family and close friends shared the pictures on social media.

Tanya Abrol looked stunning as a bride in a maroon lehenga with a green blouse and a beige dupatta for her D-day. She sported a big kundan necklace as well. The brilliance on her face was apparent, and she was beaming with joy.

On Friday, actor Abhinav Shukla took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of himself and wife Rubina Dilaik posing with the bride. The couple was all smiles as they posed with Abrol. He captioned the post, "We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible & i am more fun. The highs & lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride & that Glow."

Meanwhile, last week, Chitrashi Rawat, who starred as hockey player Komal in Chak De India, got married to her longtime boyfriend, Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their friends and family in Bilaspur. The couple looked absolutely adorable in the pictures. Her Chak De India co-stars Shilpa, Vidya and Tanya also joined the actress on her big day. Television celebrities such as Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee and Sayantani Ghosh also graced the celebrations.

