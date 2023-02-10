Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finally gets new 'tapu'. THIS actor replaces Raj Anadkat

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SONYSAB, INSTAGRAM/RAJANADKAT Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finally gets new tapu

With 14 years under its belt, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is both the longest-running sitcom in India and the longest-running Hindi TV show. The family programme has gained popularity among viewers of all ages and has frequently made headlines for different reasons. It has consistently ranked first on the TRP charts. Over time, the audience has developed a connection with the characters and has begun to follow their lives; however, several actors have left the show and been replaced by others. From Disha Vakani (Dayaben) to Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), several bid goodbye to the show. When Tapu (Raj Anadkat) announced his exit from the show in December, fans were disappointed. The hunt for a new Tapu started after that. However, it appears that the search is over.

While fans have been waiting for a long time to find out who will fill Tapu's shoes, the show's creators have finally found their new Tapu and are ready to introduce him. Although many were hoping that the former Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, would comeback, it will now be Nitish Bhulani who will portray the character.

According to Etimes, the makers have finalised Nitish Bhaluni for the part. He has commenced the shoot and will soon be introduced on the show as the new Tapu, Jethalal’s (Dilip Joshi) son. Earlier seen on Meri Doli Mere Angna, this will be his big break in the television industry.

Earlier, Raj Anadkat confirmed his exit from the show in a social media post. He wrote, "Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends, and having some of the best years of my career."

Also read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra seal the deal with a kiss after Jaimala, See their romantic wedding video

Also read: Farzi Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor's digital debut leaves fans impressed; Vijay Sethupathi wins hearts

Latest Entertainment News