Who is Dhanashree Verma? Check out her sensational dance moves that set Instagram on fire

Apart from helping us in searching anything under the skin, the social media also has the power to make anyone famous and bring out their hidden talent infront of the world. One such talentend personality which grabs attention quite often is none other than Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancée Dhanashree Verma. Every now and then her dance video goes viral on the social media in no time. A Mumbai-based dentist and a digital content producer by profession, Dhanashree is also the owner of the dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company.

Her YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers and not only this but Instagram too is also filled with a lot of videos of her dancing on various Bollywood tracks. Be it dancing on Falguni Pathak's Garba songs to doing hip-hop, she has done it all.

Her recent video on Instagram is slowly and steadily gaining the attenion of fans. In the same she can be seen shaking legs on the popular song 'Cutie Pie' from Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.' Captioning the same, she wrote, "Do you think you can match our wedding dance energy?"

The video caught attention of Yuzvendra who commented on his ladylove's dance moves and "Wow," along with heart and heart-eyed emojis. Meanwhile, catch her sizzling dance videos here:

On the personal front, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree got engaged in August this year and were together in the UAE during this season's IPL was being played.